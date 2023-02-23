MANILA — Gamelab continued their perfect run in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Development League, claiming their 5th straight win in the league's second week.

Gamelab now has a 5-0 match record, and has swept all of their games for a 10-0 game record.

Omega Neos has a 3-2 record after losing two of their matches this week: one against Nexplay Cubs, and another against Bren Euphoria.

Echo Proud, Blacklist Academy, RSG Ignite, Bren Euphoria Esports, and Onic Arsenals all have 2-2 records.

NXPE Tiger Cubs, ZOL Esports, and TNC Neo sit at the bottom three of the standings.

Gamelab is one of the two invited teams, apart from the 8 franchise partnered teams with the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League.