Mobile Legends: GameLab stays perfect, claims solo top spot in MDL

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 23 2023 09:07 PM

MANILA — Gamelab continued their perfect run in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Development League, claiming their 5th straight win in the league's second week. 

Gamelab now has a 5-0 match record, and has swept all of their games for a 10-0 game record. 

Omega Neos has a 3-2 record after losing two of their matches this week: one against Nexplay Cubs, and another against Bren Euphoria. 

Echo Proud, Blacklist Academy, RSG Ignite, Bren Euphoria Esports, and Onic Arsenals all have 2-2 records. 

NXPE Tiger Cubs, ZOL Esports, and TNC Neo sit at the bottom three of the standings. 

Gamelab is one of the two invited teams, apart from the 8 franchise partnered teams with the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League. 

