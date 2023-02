Football: Groups for 2023 Women's World Cup

AUCKLAND -- Groups for the FIFA Women's World Cup in New Zealand and Australia following Thursday's final play-off match.

Tournament runs July 20 to August 20.

Group A

New Zealand

Norway

Philippines

Switzerland

Group B

Australia

Ireland

Nigeria

Canada

Group C

Spain

Costa Rica

Zambia

Japan

Group D

England

Haiti

Denmark

China

Group E

United States

Vietnam

Netherlands

Portugal

Group F

France

Jamaica

Brazil

Panama

Group G

Sweden

South Africa

Italy

Argentina

Group H

Germany

Morocco

Colombia

South Korea

