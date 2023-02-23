Football: Azkals to take on Kuwait, Jordan in friendlies

The Philippine men's national football team is set to compete in a couple of friendly games in the Middle East in March.

A post on the Philippine Azkals' Facebook page said the team will take on Kuwait on March 24, followed by another friendly against Jordan on March 28.

The Azkals are looking to rebound from a dismal showing at the Asean Football Federation (AFF) Mitsubishi Electric Cup which was supposed to be their launching pad as one of the teams to watch out for.

However, they failed to make it to the semifinals for the first time in years.