FIBA Qualifiers: Brownlee to head Gilas' final 12 vs Lebanon

PBA Images

Naturalized player Justin Brownlee will lead the 12-man Gilas lineup when they play against Lebanon in the sixth and final window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers on Friday.

Joining him are Gilas mainstay June Mar Fajardo, current PBA MVP Scottie Thompson, Jamie Malonzo, Calvin Oftana, and CJ Perez.

Also included are overseas-based Pinoys like Filipino-Aussie Jordan Heading, Dwight Ramos, siblings Kiefer and Thirdy Ravena, and Ray Parks Jr.

Making his Gilas debut is Ateneo-commit Mason Amos.

The nationals are out to get back against Lebanon, which beat them, 85-81, last August. But the Lebanese will battle Gilas without their main man Wael Arajki.

Gilas, which is already assured of a spot in the FIBA World Cup, sports a record of 5-3 in Group E.