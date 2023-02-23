At the contract signing last February 23, ALI and Vermosa Estate committed a 2-year sponsorship to support the national athlete’s training. At the signing were (L-R) ALI Chairman Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala, Obiena, and ALI President and CEO Bernard Vincent Dy. Handout

MANILA – Pinoy pole vaulter EJ Obiena has found his official training home in the Philippines.

Obiena got another huge backing from the private sector as he inked a partnership with Ayala Land Inc. (ALI) on Thursday, for a two-year sponsorship deal that will support the athlete’s training.

The Pinoy Olympian will be practicing at the Ayala Vermosa Sports Hub (AVSH) in Imus, Cavite whenever he is in the country.

Present at the contract-signing were ALI Chairman Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala, President and CEO Bernard Vincent Dy, and Obiena.

The said sports hub is a facility envisioned to be a training ground of amateur and professional athletes. It is also a possible venue for national and international sports events in the Philippines.

The Filipino already has three gold medal wins in the 2023 season with first-place finishes in the Orlen Copernicus Cup, Perche En Or, and Orlen Cup.

He also took silver at the ISTAF Indoor meet at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, Germany.

Earlier this month, Obiena, who figured in a legal dispute with PATAFA last year, disclosed that his team has yet to get its compensation after more than a year.

He, however, begged off from accepting donations from supporters as the government is already exerting efforts to resolve the matter, according to him.



