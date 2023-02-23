"Top Gun" Maverick Ahanmisi has proven he's All Star level despite not making it to the PBA All Star lineup, draining seven big triples to power Converge past Blackwater, 98-90, in the Governors' Cup on Thursday night.

After scoring only three points in the first half, Ahanmisi drained 28 of his 31 markers in the second half, hitting shot after shot from beyond the perimeter.

"Everything was just falling in tonight. But credit to my teammates I wouldn't get open shots if there wasn't good screens for me," said the 31-year-old shooting guard.

His career-high was an All-Star worthy performance for the 31-year-old shooting guard, who also got four rebounds and dished out four assists.

With the win, the FiberXers improved to 6-2 and clinched a quarterfinals slot.

But coach Aldin Ayo said they still need to do a lot of work.

"Siyempre we're grateful (for the quarterfinal slot). Pero we still have to work on our game. I just tell the players that we have to continue building our team. As long as in contention ka, kailangang buo ang team dahil ang dami pa naming kulang at dapat trabahuhin," he said.

Jamaal Franklin scored 19 points, while Jeron Teng had 17.

They ruined Troy Rosario's 20-point outing for Blackwater, which fell to its eighth defeat in nine games.

