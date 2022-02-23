Alex Eala of the Philippines at the 2022 W25 Macon tournament in France. Photo courtesy of Tennis Club Mâcon on Facebook.

MANILA — Filipino teen tennis sensation Alex Eala lost in the battle of qualifiers in the opening round of the W25 Macon tournament in France after Russian Anna Ukolova rallied to win 1-6, 6-2, 7-6(3) on Wednesday.

Eala, 16, is the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) World No. 583 while Ukolova, 22, is the WTA World No. 696.

Their standoff at Court 1 of Tennis Club de Macon began with Eala securing a 2-0 advantage after 7 minutes of play.

She held a love service game, then converted a break point that was generated by a double fault from Ukolova.

She fired an ace to lead at 30-0 in the next game, and wasted no time in extending her lead to 3-0.

Ukolova responded with a better service game, letting out an ace to get on the scoreboard and trail at 1-3.

Eala, the 2021 W15 Manacor champion, went on to advance to 5-1.

As the Filipino was serving for the 1st set at 40-15, the Russian managed to save 1 set point courtesy of a double fault by Eala.

The Filipino teen bounced back quickly to win the next set point, clinching the opening set, 6-1.

The 2nd set opened in favor of Ukolova, who raced to a 2-0 lead after Eala was unable to hold serve in the 2nd game that began and ended with a double fault.

After Ukolova widened her lead to 3-0, Eala had a mini comeback in the 4th game. Down at 0-30, the Filipino held serve to be at 1-3.

With Ukolova progressing to 4-1, Eala held a love service game to narrow the gap at 4-2.

The Filipino forced the 7th game to deuce, but the Russian fought it off to be at 5-2.

Ukolova continued her dominance in the 2nd set, earning 3 break points as Eala was serving to stay in the set.

The Russian forced a decider after claiming the 2nd set, 6-2.

A close fight in the deciding set

Eala, a Rafa Nadal Academy scholar, immediately took control of the 3rd set with a 2-0 edge.

She broke in the opening game, thanks to a double fault by Ukolova, then overcame a 30-30 situation in the following game.

The 3rd game went to deuce, which Ukolova won to be at 1-2.

Eala brushed off a double fault in the next game by advancing to 40-15 and keeping her lead at 3-1.

Ukolova held a love service game to inch closer, 2-3, and Eala responded with a gritty hold of serve after being forced to deuce to remain ahead, 4-2.

The Russian fired 2 aces in the 7th game to close the gap at 3-4, then forced the next game to deuce. She leveled at 4-4 after Eala hit a double fault.

Ukolova finally took the lead in the 3rd set, 5-4, by firing an ace. Eala replied to this with a hold of serve to make it all square at 5-5.

The Russian held off 2 break points in the 11th game to be at 6-5, and the Filipino equalized at 6-6 to force a tiebreak.

Ukolova kicked off the tiebreak with an ace and proceeded with a 3-1 lead.

Eala caught up at 3-3, but a costly double fault gave Ukolova a crucial mini break to advance to 4-3.

Ukolova won the next 3 points, 7-6(3), to set up a 2nd round clash with WTA World No. 408 Mona Barthel of Germany, who scored an upset against No. 4 seed Jessika Ponchet.

Eala kicked off her W25 Macon campaign in the qualifying draw as the No. 6 seed, eliminating French players Helena Stevic, 6-0, 7-5, and Ines Nicault, 6-4, 6-3.

On Tuesday, Eala and French partner Alice Robbe were eliminated in the W25 Macon quarterfinals by No. 3 seeds Audrey Albie and Aubane Droguet of France, 4-6, 2-6. Both teams received a 1st-round bye.

Eala, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Juniors No. 12, has been focusing on professional tournaments since January.

The two-time girls’ doubles grand slam champion, who won at the 2020 Australian Open and Roland Garros 2021, competed in the W60 Grenoble in France as well as the first and third legs of the W25 Manacor in Spain.

