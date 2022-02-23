Vic Manuel came up with a conference-high performance on Wednesday as San Miguel Beer took down Phoenix Super LPG, 104-99, in the PBA Governors Cup.

"The Muscleman" frustrated his former team with 22 points, 9 rebounds, a steal and a block while steering the Beermen to their second straight victory.

Import Orlando Johnson added 23 points to help offset the performance of Fuel Masters trio Dominique Sutton, Jason Perkins and Matthew Wright.

Marcio Lassiter scored 18 markers for the Beermen, going 5-of-7 from the three-point area.

With the victory, San Miguel climbed to a tie with Alaska at 5-3 each.

Phoenix tumbled to 4-4.

(More details to follow).