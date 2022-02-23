Denver Nuggets center DeMarcus Cousins (4) controls the ball as Orlando Magic forward Chuma Okeke (3) guards in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Isaiah J. Downing, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters.

The Denver Nuggets are planning to sign center DeMarcus Cousins for the rest of the season, The Athletic reported Tuesday.

Cousins, 31, is currently a free agent after his third and final 10-day deal with the Nuggets ended Saturday. He's not eligible for another with the Nuggets unless it's a hardship contract, requiring a player to go into health and safety protocol.

In eight appearances with the Nuggets, Cousins is averaging 6.1 points and 6.3 rebounds in 13.1 minutes played per game.

Cousins started the season without a team but signed a non-guaranteed contract with the Milwaukee Bucks in November. He played in 17 games (five starts) for the Bucks, averaging 9.1 points and 5.8 rebounds per game, while shooting 60 percent on all two-point shots and 81 percent from the free throw line.

The Bucks released him on Jan. 6. He inked his first 10-day deal with Denver on Jan. 21.

The four-time All-Star -- who was selected fifth overall by the Sacramento Kings in 2010 -- averages 19.9 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists for his career.

Nuggets coach Mike Malone coached Cousins for one season in Sacramento, in 2013-14. Cousins shot a career-best 49.6 percent from the floor that season.