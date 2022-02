NLEX's Kevin Alas and Jericho Cruz celebrate a play against Alaska. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- The NLEX Road Warriors ended Alaska's three-game winning streak in style, securing a 106-89 victory on Wednesday afternoon at the Ynares Sports Center in Antipolo City.

The Road Warriors wrapped up a second consecutive triumph to improve to 6-3 in the 2021 PBA Governors' Cup.

This was Alaska's first defeat since the franchise announced that they would leave the PBA at the end of the conference. The Aces dropped to 5-3.