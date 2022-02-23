Filipino MMA fighter Drex Zamboanga. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Drex "T-Rex" Zamboanga made the risky move of jumping two weight divisions from flyweight to lightweight -- and it's a decision that he believes will pay dividends for him.

Zamboanga, 28, has prided himself on his willingness to get out of his comfort zone, and this latest move is no different.

"I just want to test myself at lightweight first," said Zamboanga, who will take on Rahul "The Kerala Krusher" Raju at ONE: Full Circle this 25 February at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

"If ONE gives me more opportunities to compete in the lightweight division, then that's fine by me. Also, how many Filipino lightweights are there in ONE? So that's another reason for my move," he said.

The legendary Eduard "Landslide" Folayang is the only other Filipino fighter in ONE's stacked 77kg weight division.

"There's only one Filipino competing in lightweight and by moving here, I feel like it's opening another opportunity for Filipinos to become a world champion, because that's my goal, to win a world championship at lightweight," he stressed.

This will be Zamboanga's first fight since August 2020 at ONE: A New Breed, where he made Detchadin "Phetsingkorn" Sorsirisuphathin tap out to a rear naked choke in the second round of their fight.

Plenty has changed in Zamboanga's career since then, and his conditioning coach at Marrok Force MMA Gym in Bangkok felt that Zamboanga may have a future competing in a division two rungs higher from the weight class he has been used to.

"I felt like being at flyweight is unhealthy for me. At the same time, it's risky. I'm a big man, I'm 5-foot-11 and at flyweight, I can't maximize my strength in matches," Zamboanga explained. "Most of my fights came at 61 kg before, and it has always been doable, but my conditioning coach suggested that I move to a higher weight class."

A shift in weight class will require an adjustment, and Zamboanga understands that he also has to put himself in a position where he could stand toe-to-toe with the bigger and more muscular foes in the frame of Timofey Nastyukhin and "Super" Sage Northcutt.

"That's the most challenging part for me. This is the first time I'll be stepping in this weight class. I don't have the experience yet in facing a legitimate lightweight in an official match, so that's one thing I have to look out for," he said.

"I'm still feeling it to be honest but I don't think I slowed down. I also feel stronger. The more I add weight, the more I also feel that I add strength," he added.

The Filipino believes that his match against Raju will prove that he made the right decision in moving to lightweight.

"I worked heavily on my ground game knowing that Rahul is a very good wrestler. But I'm just focused on being a well-rounded fighter for this match," he said.

