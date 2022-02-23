Kai Sotto among top jersey-sellers in NBL

Filipino center Kai Sotto has one of the best-selling jerseys in Australia's National Basketball League (NBL).

The NBL on Wednesday unveiled its top 10 best-selling jerseys, with the 19-year-old Sotto coming in fourth.

He is the lone player from the Adelaide 36ers to make the list.

Topping the list is China's Zhou Qi, who plays for the South East Melbourne Phoenix. Former NBA player Matthew Dellavedova of Melbourne United is second in the list, followed by Josh Adams of the Tasmania Jack Jumpers.

Sotto is averaging 7.71 points on 55% shooting on top of 4.71 rebounds per game for the 36ers, who currently have a 5-7 win-loss record in the 2021-22 NBL season.

His jersey is available at the NBL store.