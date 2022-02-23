EJ Obiena tops Copernicus Cup in Poland

Filipino pole vaulter EJ Obiena matched his season-best in topping the Orlen Copernicus Cup, Tuesday in Toruń, Poland.

Obiena cleared 5.81-meters on his third try to emerge as the winner in the 11-man field that included 2016 Olympic champion and training partner Thiago Braz of Brazil.

The 26-year-old tried three times to clear 5.91-meters but couldn't set a new season-best performance.

Obiena previously cleared 5.81-meters in the Orlen Cup 2022, also in Poland last February 11.

Ben Broeders of Belgium cleared 5.71-meters on his first try, and Braz reached the mark on his second attempt to take second and third place, respectively.

Menno Vloon also cleared 5.71-meters but missed the podium as he needed three attempts. All three also tried for 5.81-meters but missed the mark.

The Copernicus Cup is part of the World Athletics Indoor Tour.

