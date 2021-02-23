Tennis: Alex Eala reaches career-high No. 763 in WTA rankings

Pinay tennis ace Alex Eala is now among the top 800 female players in the world.

From No. 903, the 15-year-old zoomed up 140 places to No. 763 in the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) world rankings.

This is after just 4 tournaments in the pros where she topped one and made the quarterfinals in the others.

"Happy with my new WTA ranking!" she said in her social media post.

The Rafa Nadal Academy scholar is set to compete in another pro tournament in Spain this coming March in Manacor.

Eala won her first pro title by beating Yvonne Cavalle-Reimers, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2, in the first leg of the W15 Manacor tournament.

She made it to the quarterfinal round in the next 2 legs before competing in the W25 Grenoble, France. There she also made it to the quarters.

