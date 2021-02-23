PBA: Calvin Abueva still on probation, says GAB

MANILA, Philippines -- The Games and Amusements Board (GAB) on Tuesday issued a reminder to veteran forward Calvin Abueva, who remains under probation following his trade to the Magnolia Hotshots.

GAB chairman Baham Mitra stressed that Abueva is still under a six-month probation period even if he now plays for a different team.

Abueva's professional license was reinstated last year, shortly before the PBA lifted its indefinite suspension of the embattled forward.

"Even if he (Abueva) has transferred to a different team, as a professional athlete licensed by GAB, he still needs to honor what has been agreed upon and his commitment to the Board which was the basis of the reinstatement," Mitra said in a statement.

"He is a professional athlete and the youth look up to him. We expect him to set an example to the younger generation," he added.

GAB has reached out to Abueva, through Magnolia team manager Alvin Patrimonio, to remind him that he still needs to comply with the conditions set forth by the regulatory agency as part of the lifting of his suspension.

Abueva was acquired by Magnolia in a blockbuster trade last week that saw Phoenix Super LPG receive Chris Banchero in exchange.

While Abueva played for the Fuel Masters, Phoenix Super LPG team manager Paolo Bugia and coach Topex Robinson agreed to sign an undertaking, where Abueva will be provided with the necessary support that he needs to cope with the demands warranted by his professional practice as an athlete.

GAB said this undertaking has now been "willfully and voluntarily assumed" by Magnolia management, led by Patrimonio and coach Chito Victolero.

Abueva completed his mandatory monitoring sessions until December, two months after he reacquired his license.

However, he was unable to attend last January, citing the need to make time for a more pressing family matter.

