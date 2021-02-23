MMA: For Adiwang, ONE: Fists of Fury a 'must watch'

Team Lakay's Lito Adiwang. Handout photo

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino fighter Lito Adiwang will be watching closely on Friday when some of ONE Championship's top flyweights face off in ONE: Fists of Fury.

The event will be held live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Adiwang, who started his martial arts journey with boxing and wushu, is excited to watch the ONE Super Series fighters who will showcase their skills in the fight card.

"I am very excited to watch this card and witness the biggest names in kickboxing show their skills and talents. I mean, we have Rodtang, Giorgio Petrosyan, and Superlek all in one card. It's definitely a must-watch event for me," he said.

"I'm particularly excited for the main event, because the champion Ilias Ennahachi and Thai superstar Superlek are surely going to give fans a good show," he added.

The main event features reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Ilias Ennahachi's title defense against No. 2-ranked Superlek "The Kicking Machine" Kiatmoo9.

Adiwang expects nothing less than "a high level display of striking," but backs the champion to make a successful defense.

"I can see him controlling the fight and not letting Superlek dictate the pace. I think he can finish Superlek as well with his punches," the Filipino predicted.

Adiwang is also looking forward to the co-main event, as Giorgio "The Doctor" Petrosyan returns to action in a rematch against kickboxing world champion Davit Kiria.

"He's a living legend in the kickboxing world," Adiwang said of Petrosyan. "He's earned the people's respect by proving himself, fighting and beating the best of the best."

"For me, what's so good about him is his composure, because no matter what style or game plan you prepare for him, you can't take his composure away. He's just out there imposing his will, and that for me is just special," he added.

Also seeing action is reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang “The Iron Man” Jitmuangnon, who steps into a new arena when he faces "Samingpri" Tagir Khalilov in his ONE kickboxing debut.

Meanwhile, 16-year-old MMA prodigy Victoria Lee -- the younger sister of world champions Christian and Angela Lee -- will make her debut on the card against Sunisa “Thunderstorm” Srisen in an atomweight mixed martial arts contest.

