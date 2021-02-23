Boxing: Champ Vic Saludar landed cleaner punches vs challenger, says analyst

Vic Saludar deserved to win the WBA "regular" minimumweight crown based on his performance against Robert Paradero over the weekend, said veteran boxing commentator Atty. Ed Tolentino.

Despite having to gut out a split decision win against the wild punching Paradero, Saludar scored more points because of his effective counter punching, said Tolentino.

"It was a good fight. The decision was close, but I thought Saludar did enough to win," said the fight analyst.

"Paradero was the aggressive fighter, pero mas malinis ang mga patama nuong Saludar. Saludar showed better defense and landed the cleaner counterpunches."

Paradero tried to turn the fight into a brawl by engaging the now 2-time world champion Saludar to a slugfest.

Although Paradero was able to land some haymakers, Saludar wisely kept his distance and connected counters with pin point precision.

Also hurting Paradero's chances was his decision to relax in the championship rounds, wherein he decided to showboat rather than aggressively chase Saludar.

Meanwhile, Paradero demanded a rematch.

“Ako ang champion (dapat),” he said in Joaquin Henson's Philboxing report.

“Kung bigyan ako ng pagkakataon sa rematch, kaya kong pabagsakin si Saludar. Ang sakit sa kalooban ko na matalo ng ganito.”

It was the first world title fight that took place on Philippine soil since the pandemic broke out.