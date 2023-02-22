UAAP to bring in challenge system in 2nd round of Season 85

UAAP Season 85 volleyball commissioner Michael Verano. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- The UAAP will bring in the video challenge system in the Season 85 women's and men's volleyball tournaments.

Games begin on Saturday with defending women's champion National University taking on the Ateneo Blue Eagles at 2:00 p.m., but the challenge system will not be available until the second round of hostilities.

“We will have the challenge starting the second round,” said the UAAP's volleyball commissioner Michael Verano during their press conference on Wednesday.

"The reason for this is the availability of the actual system, there are four concurrent leagues in the first quarter and the UAAP is the last to begin the season so availability will be a challenge," he added.

The challenge system is being used in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference, where teams are allowed two challenges per set.

The Shakey's Super League, a preseason collegiate tournament, also utilized a challenge system during its run in September 2022.

The UAAP also used a challenge system in Season 85 men's basketball.

It adopted the system based on FIBA guidelines.



UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.