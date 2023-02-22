UAAP: NU girls complete first round sweep of volleyball

MANILA, Philippines -- Nazareth School of National University (NU) outlasted erstwhile co-leader Adamson University, 27-29, 25-22, 25-13, 25-17, to complete a first round sweep in UAAP Season 85 high school girls' volleyball tournament, Tuesday at the Paco Arena.

The win not only puts the Lady Bullpups alone on top at 5-0, but extended the Bustillos-based squad's winning streak to 19 matches dating back from 2019 (Season 82) where they went 14-0. The Baby Falcons on the other hand slipped to 4-1 in second place.

Far Eastern University-Diliman, a 26-24, 25-14, 25-18, winner over De La Salle-Zobel, keeps its third spot in the standings at 3-2.

University of Santo Tomas (UST) was the other victor as they repulsed University of the Philippines Integrated School (UPIS) to snap a three-game skid, 25-11, 25-8, 25-13.

UST is at 2-3 in fourth place, while La Salle and UPIS are at 1-4 and 0-5, respectively.