UAAP: Bella Belen preparing to become NU's next leader

Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – The reigning UAAP women’s volleyball MVP is not shunning away from responsibilities of becoming a leader of the National University (NU) Lady Bulldogs soon.

While she still has her “ates” in the team for the upcoming UAAP Season 85, NU's sophomore open spiker Bella Belen knows she will eventually take their place as a leader of the squad.

“Siguro pine-prepare ko na rin po ang sarili ko, kasi doon na rin po naman darating. Hindi na po dapat takbuhan 'yun e,” she said in an interview.

Belen is hoping to follow in the footsteps of her current seniors Jen Nierva, Princess Robles, and Joyme Cagande, who have all led the defending champion NU team.

According to her, the three graduating players took it upon themselves to keep everyone in the team focused on their goals – including the defense of their title.

“Sobrang thankful po ako na nag-decide sila na maglaro pa for the last time talaga. Kasi 'pag nagte-training po kami, napapansin ko, kunyari po may mga tinatamad, sila 'yung nagre-remind sa amin na hindi tayo dapat ganito. Dapat lagi tayong pursigido, kasi nga, coming na po 'yung season e,” she shared.

“Meron kaming matatakbuhan na ate po talaga, and sobrang matured po talaga nila, outside and inside the court talaga. Sila talaga 'yung' pag sinabing ate, sila po talaga,” she added.

For now, Belen hopes to contribute in different ways and surpass her impressive debut in the collegiate ranks last year that crowned her as the Rookie of the Year and MVP, at the same time.

The athlete also wants to make an impact on the team even outside the court, especially in helping her seniors.

“Ngayon po iniisip ko, paano naman ako makaka-help sa team, and paano ko mas hihigitan 'yung sarili ko before. Like, ano pa 'yung kaya kong ibigay para makamit ulit 'yung championship ngayon,” Belen said.

Belen emerged as Lady Bulldogs’ top scorer in their historic 16-0 title run in Season 84, amassing a total of 203 points after the elimination round.

She also ranked in the top 10 of four other skills. Belen was the second most efficient spiker, at 38.96%, and the best server, with an average of 0.47 ace per set.

She also showed that she was a well-rounded player, emerging as the sixth-best receiver in the league (40.85%), as well as the eighth-best digger (2.38 digs per set).

