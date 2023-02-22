Thompson, Bolden to receive special awards from PSA

Barangay Ginebra's Scottie Thompson and Filipinas striker Sarina Bolden. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- The country's top players in basketball and football will be part of the honor roll in the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Annual Awards Night on March 6 at the grand ballroom of the Diamond Hotel.

Barangay Ginebra guard Scottie Thompson is the recipient of the award for pro basketball, while Sarina Bolden receives the same honor in women’s football.

Thompson, 29, is the reigning PBA Most Valuable Player. He joins an elite club of previous Mr. Basketball winners that include June Mar Fajardo, Arwind Santos, Mark Caguioa, JayJay Helterbrand, Jimmy Alapag, James Yap, Asi Taulava, and Willie Miller.

The 26-year-old Bolden, meanwhile, will be the first-ever Miss Football cited by the country's oldest media organization.

Thompson and Bolden are part of a long list of sports achievers in 2022, led by Athlete of the Year Hidilyn Diaz. Both players are coming off sensational campaigns in their respective sports.

Barangay Ginebra's Thompson won MVP honors for the first time in his career, and also emerged as the Finals MVP after the Gin Kings defeated Meralco in the Governors' Cup. He also won Best Player of the Conference honors for the first time.

In between, Thompson also made himself available for the Philippine men’s basketball team that played in the windows of the FIBA World Cup qualifiers.

Bolden, meanwhile, was part of the Philippine women's national football team that secured a ticket to the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 -- their first-ever appearance in the global showcase. The striker scored the winning penalty against Chinese Taipei in the quarterfinals of the AFC Women's Asia Cup.

She also scored the most number of goals for the Filipinas when they won bronze in the Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam, and carried her form to the AFF Women's Championship where they claimed the championship.

