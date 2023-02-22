Spikers' Turf: Imus boosts semis bid with 4-set win over Army

Action between Imus and Army in the 2023 Spikers' Turf Open Conference. PVL Media.



MANILA, Philippines -- The Imus AJAA Spikers repelled the Philippine Army Troopers in four tough sets, 25-18, 25-14, 23-25, 25-18, to boost their bid for a semifinals spot in the 2023 Spikers' Turf Open Conference, Wednesday at the Paco Arena.

Imus drew 14 points from Hero Austria, while Kim Malabunga put up a 12-hit performance as the AJAA Spikers claimed a third straight win to improve to 5-1 in the conference. They remain within striking distance of the unbeaten Cignal HD Spikers (5-0).

Austria also had 20 excellent receptions to provide support for libero Rikko Marmeto (13 receptions, five digs), while Ish Polvorosa was credited with 18 excellent sets.

The AJAA Spikers failed to finish off the Troopers in straight sets as Antonio Torres scored a crucial block on Ridzuan Muhali that moved Army at set point, 24-22, in the third. Ronniel Rosales countered with a quick hit but the Troopers foiled them with another rejection to live another set.

Imus, however, regrouped and re-asserted its might in the next frame, taking control midway through on its way to a seven-point romp.

"Hindi mawawala talaga sa players na kahit anong sabihin ko sa kanila na they have to put in their mind na sigurista ba. Sometimes lumalabas 'yung pagiging kampante talaga ng isang player in which yun ang hindi ko pinapayagan talaga," said Imus-ITP head coach Sammy Acaylar.

"At least, kahit nung fourth set nakabangon kami but yeah of course kailangang i-address. We have to train not only physically, not only emotionally, but also mental preparation ng mga bata," he added.

Mark Enciso and Benjaylo Labide scored 14 and 13 points, respectively, for the Troopers, who dropped to 2-4 halfway through the single round eliminations among 11 teams.

Cignal still lords it over the field with a 5-0 card with Iloilo just half-a-game behind at 4-0 and Cotabato also in strong semis contention with a 3-0 mark.