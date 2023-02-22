Chiara Permentilla celebrates after scoring a point for Akari against Army Black Mamba in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference. PVL Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Chiara Permentilla had every reason to feel proud of her performance in Akari's breakthrough victory over Army Black Mamba in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference on Tuesday.

The former Adamson University standout put up 13 points as the Chargers claimed a 25-18, 25-19, 23-25, 25-19 triumph -- their first victory of the tournament. Permentilla was a crucial factor in the win, scoring the down-the-line hit that put Akari ahead for good in Set 4, 17-16, before veteran Dindin Santiago-Manabat took charge in the closing stretch.

"Very happy. Sobrang proud. Each and everyone of us, we really played as a team. Each one, individually, talagang makikita mo na we wanted to win, we wanted to get this game. So very, very happy and proud of my team," Permentilla said after the game.

But Permentilla was also proud of her own individual performance. It was her best outing so far for the Chargers, who signed her in August 2022 when she was still recovering from a knee injury.

Permentilla suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in her left knee in 2019, when she was playing for Marinerang Pilipina in the now-defunct Philippine Super Liga. The road back to the court was a tough one for Permentilla, who made her debut just last February 12.

"It feels good to be back on the court. It feels good na you know, I went through a long journey, a long process," said Permentilla. "At first, I was just on the sidelines."

"And then, you know, parang unti-unti, nakakabalik na ako sa court. Na-line-up na ako, and ngayon nakakalaro na ako ulit. I fought for this. It's been so long. Talagang pinagtrabahuhan ko 'to na makabalik ulit," she added.

"So I'm very, very happy and I'm proud of myself."

Permentilla came off the bench for Akari against F2 Logistics last February 11, scoring two points in a straight sets loss. She had five points off the bench in another defeat to Cignal HD last February 14, before securing a place in Jorge Edson Souza de Brito's first six against Army.

"As she said to you guys, she's hurt for two years, coming back from the sidelines, recovering. Last season, she was there every single day. The guys had a day off, and she was there also, training," the Brazilian coach said of Permentilla.

"She proved to herself and to everyone that when you trust yourself and you trust the process, she's here with us. Congrats for that, congrats," he added.

Also praising Permentilla was Santiago-Manabat, who is familiar with the long process of recovering from an ACL injury. The Akari star delivered 23 points in their first win of the tournament.

"Sobrang proud ako kay Chiara. Kasi, siyempre na-experience ko din na ma-ACL, so nakita ko 'yung pagdo-double time niya, and 'yung parang hindi siya sumusuko," said Santiago-Manabat. "Alam ko na 'yung confidence niya, bumabalik na dahil din kay Coach, sa kanya, siyempre. Siya rin naman tumutulong sa sarili niya. Ayun, proud ako sa kanya."

