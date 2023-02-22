Pedrosa, Albo progress in PH Badminton Open

Jewel Angelo Albo in action. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- Top seeds Ros Leenard Pedrosa and Jewel Angelo Albo showed their dominance in the men's singles third round to book their respective places in the next round of the 2023 Philippine Badminton Open, Tuesday at the Dragonsmash Badminton Center in Makati City.

Out of the limelight in the outer courts, the veteran Pedrosa and the upstart Albo protected their sides of the draw against Renniel Jusi and EJ Viloria, respectively.

Pedrosa, a product of National University (NU), took down Jusi of San Beda University in 35 minutes, 21-7, 21-8. Albo, who is currently a freshman at University of the Philippines, also made quick work of Viloria in 21 minutes, 21-1, 21-11.

Seeded players Mark Anthony Velasco, Lance Vargas, and Jamal Pandi also breezed past their opponents to advance into Wednesday's hostilities.

Earlier in the day, Alvin Morada and Christian Bernardo flexed their experience to set their men's doubles title bid in style.

The recently crowned 31st Iran Fajr International Challenge champions took down Deon Omaña and Mark Adrian Banaag, 21-7, 21-12, to move into the second round against Jerome Varquez and Nathan Chiu.

Elsewhere on the side of their draw, Allen Penute and Jeno Cariño pulled off an early upset over the duo of former national team standout Lanz Zafra and fellow NU student-athlete Zed Monterubio, 16-21, 21-16, 21-16.

Second-seeds Julius Villabrille and Solomon Padiz Jr. later in the afternoon paced the bottom side of the draw with a 21-9, 21-12 domination of Arjay Lazareto and Gregg Paz of San Beda.

In women's doubles, Shaynne Boloron and Palma Cruz of De La Salle University edged out Althea Fuentespina and Mica Airah Ibong of UP-Allied Badminton, 21-16, 21-17, to kick off women's doubles action in their side of the bracket, which includes top-seeds Alyssa Leonardo and Thea Pomar.

Taking care of the other side's start, Althea Princess Hernandez and Tia Kirsten Bualat of Whackers Badminton outlasted Jacqueline Pantoja and Katrina Togado of La Salle, 14-21, 21-15, 24-22.

Standing on their way if they go through are former UAAP standouts Airah Mae Nicole Albo and Lea Inlayo, and Andrea Hernandez and Susmita Ramos, as the second-ranked and third-seeded pairs, respectively.

The third day of the tournament will roll on with the Round of 32 matches in all five events -- men's and women's singles, men's and women's doubles, and mixed doubles.

Catch the games live on PBAD-Smash Pilipinas' Facebook page.