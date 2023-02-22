PBA: Magnolia notches 4th straight win vs Rain or Shine

Magnolia stretched its win streak to four by dropping Rain or Shine, 112-97, in the PBA Governors' Cup on Wednesday at PhilSports Arena.

Jio Jalalon and Mark Barroca each scored 19 points, while Antonio Hester added 17 markers, 15 rebounds and five assists.

Jalalon also got eight rebounds and four assists to take home the Best Player of the Game plum.

Russell Escoto chipped in 10 points and eight boards.

Magnolia improved to 4-3 while snapping Rain or Shine's win streak to two.

The victory did not come easy for the Hotshots, however, as they had to ward of a series of runs by the Elasto Painters.

"Our mindset kasi dapat 'yung 48 minutes of playing basketball," said Magnolia's chief tactician Chito Victolero. "Kasi pagdating sa mga elite teams, sa playoffs, that's what we need."

He added they also learned from their mistakes in the past games, where they sank to three straight losses.

"It's a big help. We just want to stay positive sa nangyari sa amin in the start... We needed to handle it positively. As long as we stay humble in the court, we have a good chance dahil we work hard to get every ball possession," said Victolero.

Greg Smith topscored Rain or Shine with 15 points.

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.