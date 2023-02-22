MPL Season 11: BennyQT cops Player of the Week nod

Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - Benedict "BennyQT" Gonzales continues to whip up a storm even after the world championship series.

His steady performance as Echo Philippines' gold laner anew, along with his vast hero pool, made him earn the first Razer Gold-MPL PH Press Corps Player of the Week

“Masaya po ako sa performance namin this week. Isa na ring rason kasi 'yung natalo namin Blacklist international na defending champion and also Bren Esports na contender din ngayong season,” said BennyQT.

The world championship MVP earned unanimous votes from print and online media covering the MPL PH beat, as well as the league’s broadcasters and operations team, edging teammate Tristan "Yawi" Cabrera and RSG Slate Philippines gold laner Eman “EMANN” Sangco.

The 21-year old averaged 6.50 kills, 5.75 assists, and 2.0 deaths for a 6.13 KDA, as Echo Philippines beat Blacklist International and Bren Esports in the opening weekend of MPL Philippines Season 11.

BennyQT racked up a total of 26 kills, 23 assists, and eight deaths on the Beatrix, Brody, Lunox, and Harith.