MANILA, Philippines -- The Ladies Philippine Golf Tour opens its 2023 season on Wednesday, with two LPGA Tour veterans and Taiwan's No. 1 facing off in the first round of the Anvaya Cove Ladies International in Morong, Bataan.

PK Kongkraphan and Ya-Chun Chang have stressed the need for ball control on the well-kept Anvaya Cove Course, while local ace Bianca Pagdanganan looks to live up to expectations in the 54-hole championship.

The three are the top contenders in the kickoff leg of this year's LPGT, which also serves as the second event of the 2023 LPGA of Taiwan (TLPGA).

Kongkraphan is an eight-year veteran of the LPGA Tour, while the 22-year-old Chang is billed as the future of women's golf in Taiwan after emerging as the top player of her country's pro circuit last year.

"I'm just doing what I'm supposed to do, step by step, and not paying too much about the results," said Chang.

"This course is really challenging with pretty narrow fairways," she added. "So you have to be very smart as to where you're going to hit every single shot."

The 31-year-old Kongkraphan feels that the competition will boil down to putting, saying: "I hope to keep the ball on the fairways but I need to make some putts because the greens are very challenging."

"I've been here a long time ago with the (Thai) national team and very excited to play. Actually, I'm very comfortable playing with Asian players," said Kongkraphan, who topped the 2022 Thai LPGA Masters, which was part of the TLPGA, on her way to clinching the Order of Merit trophy last year.

A four-time winner on China LPGA and former Epson Tour titlist, Kongkraphan turned pro in 2009, gained an LPGA card in 2012 and posted a career-best tied for seventh finishes in Pure Silk Bahamas LPGA Classic and Swinging Skirts LPGA Classic in 2014.

Pagdanganan, for her part, is looking to make it back to the LPGA after failing to keep her card in the last Q-Series.

Other local contenders include Chanelle Avaricio, who won three LPGT events last year before campaigning in the US circuit; and Harmie Constantino, who swept the last two legs of last year's LPGT.

"I'm just gonna do my best this week," said Avaricio. "I'll just try to play within my own bubble and try not to mind other players' games."

Also competing in the ICTSI-sponsored event are: are Gretchen Villacencio, Rev Alcantara, Kristine Fleetwood, Apple Fudolin, Lucy Landicho, Pamela Mariano, Sarah Ababa, Yvon Bisera and amateur Laurea Duque.

