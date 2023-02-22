Golf: Kongkraphan takes lead in Anvaya Cove

Thailand's PK Kongkraphan has a one-stroke lead over Bianca Pagdanganan after Day 1 of the Anvaya Cove International. Handout photo.

Thailand's PK Kongkraphan outdueled Bianca Pagdanganan at the finish, grabbing a one-stroke lead with a 68 after 18 holes at the Anvaya Cove International in Morong, Bataan on Wednesday.

Kongkraphan pounced on the Filipina ace's double bogey mishap on No. 16 then birdied the 17th to soar to the top of the leaderboard.

The pair battled Taiwan's No. 1 Ya-Chun Chang in an early test of poise, with Pagdanganan setting the tone through an eagle-birdie-birdie run from No. 10 to wrest control at 5-under. But the Filipina dropped to a share of lead with the Thai with a double-bogey on the par-3 No. 16 after overshooting it.

Pagdanganan needed two shots to get into the green then two putted for 5 and yielded the lead as Kongkraphan drained a clutch birdie from 12 feet on the penultimate hole.

The Filipina ace settled for a 69, while Chang survived a rollercoaster backside of four birdies against a double bogey and a bogey to salvage a 70 for joint third with compatriot Yi-Tsen Chou and Thai Kusuma Meechai.

Taiwanese Ching Huang, a former Ladies Philippine Golf Tour winner at Midlands, and Thai Kultida Pramphun matched 71s, while Hsuan-Ping Chang and fellow Taiwanese Tsai-Ching Tseng and Thais Pakin Kawinpakorn and Preenaphan Poomklay matched par 72s.

The rest of the locals wavered in the tough conditions, however. Chanelle Avaricio limped to a 77, tied with reigning LPGT OOM champion Chihiro Ikeda for joint 27th, while Harmie Constantino and Daniella Uy struggled with 78s with 36 holes left in the $100,000 event organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.

"You don't have to be too aggressive on this course," said Kongkraphan, an eight-year LPGA Tour veteran and winner of the Thai LPGA Tour Order of Merit trophy last year.

She unleashed a fist-pump after hitting a lead-grabbing birdie that capped a near-impeccable round spiked by birdies on Nos. 2, 7, 10 and 11 against a bogey on the 16th.

"I hit very good tee shots and kept the ball in the fairway most of the time. But the wind picked up at the back nine and it's very hard (to drive) off the tee but I still hit them (fairways). On second shots, I tried not to be too aggressive and if I had the chance to get close to the hole, I just made the birdie(s)," added Kongkraphan.

Despite her late mishap, Pagdanganan said she was satisfied with her round, her first in the country as a pro, which she described as "pretty steady."

But after a two-birdie, one-bogey frontside, she actually turned hot, scoring an eagle on the par-5 No. 10 then birdying the next two to storm ahead at 5-under.

Filipina ace Bianca Pagdanganan in action. Handout photo.

"It was super windy so I felt I needed to make quite a few adjustments. But I hit a 3-wood off the tee (No. 10) down the middle of the fairway. I had 152 yards left that played 135 yards and used a pitching wedge. Though I hit it short, I got a lucky bounce closer to the hole and made it from 5 feet," said the former SEA Games double gold medalist.

"My goal was to hit fairways, and felt like this course is really narrow and it's important to keep your ball in place," Pagdanganan added. "I think I was able to at least kind of get that goal down for the day, was pretty satisfied with how I hit it, and felt like I needed to capitalize more on my real opportunities. But there's still a couple of rounds left and there's still a lot more to look forward to."