Free shuttle service for Gilas fans in FIBA qualifiers

MANILA – The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) is encouraging more Filipinos to watch the games of Gilas Pilipinas in the final window of the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers.

SBP will be offering a free shuttle service to Gilas fans to show their support for the national team at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

All ticket holders for the February 24 game against Lebanon can avail of the free shuttle service from Metro Manila to Bulacan.

Pick-up points for this service will be at SM Grand Central in Caloocan and SM North EDSA in Quezon City. The shuttle service starts at 2 p.m., and will be on a first come, first served basis. The game starts at 6 p.m.

The passengers who avail of the free shuttle to Bocaue can also get a free ride back to Metro Manila.

Gilas is currently third in Group E with a 5-3 record. If they secure two wins in their final games of the qualifying tournament, they will strengthen their hold of their current ranking.

After facing Lebanon, Gilas will match up against Jordan on February 27 also at the Philippine Arena at 6 p.m.

The Philippines and Japan, along with the top three teams in the two remaining groups, will compete in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 in August.

