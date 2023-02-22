Football fans invited to view Women's World Cup trophy

The FIFA Women's World Cup Trophy Tour will make its stop in Manila on March 1-2. Photo courtesy of FIFA.

MANILA, Philippines -- Local football fans have a chance to see the FIFA Women's World Cup trophy when its tour makes a stop in the Philippines next month.

The tour will see the official FIFA Women's World Cup Original Trophy visit the country on March 1-2, with key activities being lined up during the tour to inspire people of all ages and to celebrate the rocketing popularity of the women's game.

The trophy will have a public viewing on March 1 at the Glorietta Activity Center in Makati City from 3-6 p.m.

Philippine Football Federation (PFF) officials hope that the trophy tour will ramp up support to the Philippine Women's National Team as the Filipinas continue their preparation for the upcoming FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Australia and New Zealand, which will be held from July 20 until August 20.

"We are delighted to welcome the FIFA Women's World Cup trophy in Manila as the excitement continues to build up for the Filipinas' debut in the most prestigious women's football tournament in the world," said PFF president Mariano Araneta. "We invite all football fans and stakeholders to come and visit the trophy when it arrives here to see women's football's biggest prize."

Activities in the trophy tour will include various footballing mini-games such as freestyle football, penalty shootouts, and skills and header challenges. Fans will also have the opportunity to have a photo with the actual trophy as background.

"We hope that the upcoming trophy tour will inspire Filipino football fans and players, particularly young women's players nationwide," added PFF general secretary Atty. Edwin Gastanes. "It is a unique moment for everyone to see the trophy which is only seen during the official draw and the final match of the Women's World Cup."

Related video: