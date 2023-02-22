The Philippine women's national football team ahead of their Pinatar Cup 2023 match against Iceland. Photo courtesy of PFF/PWNFT

The Philippine women's national football team absorbed a 5-0 loss against Iceland in their last game of the Pinatar Cup 2023, Tuesday at San Pedro del Pinatar in Spain [early Wednesday in Manila].

The Filipinas' defense couldn't hold on against an Iceland side ranked 16th in the world, and they finished the tournament without a point.

Iceland won the Pinatar Cup, tallying seven points off two wins and a draw.

Amanda Andradóttir opened the scoring in the 20th minute, and the floodgates opened for Iceland in the second half.

Andradóttir bagged her second goal in the 50th minute, and Selma Sól Magnúsdóttir (71'), Hlín Eiríksdóttir (71') and Alexandra Jóhannsdóttir (90+3') also found the back of the net for Iceland.

The Filipinas dropped their previous two matches as well, but carried some confidence after scoring a breakthrough goal against Wales last Saturday.

The Pinatar Cup 2023 is part of the Filipinas' build-up to the FIFA Women's World Cup in July, where they will make their first-ever appearance.

