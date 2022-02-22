MANILA -- Oasis Gaming and NAOS Esports earned the top playoff seeds in the Philippine leg of the Valorant Champions Tour: Stage 1 playoffs to be held Thursday, as six teams advance forward from the group stages.

Cebu-based squad Oasis Gaming led Group A with 12 points, after winning most of their group stage matches, only falling against Action PH in their February 11 bout and Team Secret in their latest match.

After starting off winless and at the bottom of the standings in week 1, Champions: Berlin participants Team Secret propelled to the second spot in Group A, after winning all their week 2 matches.

Action PH tied with Team Secret in terms of their win-loss record, but fell slightly behind in point deficit to get the last playoff spot in Group A.

NAOS Esports led Group B with 16 points, only falling against cellar-dwellers Looking For Org (LFO).

Cebu powerhouse Zeal Esports followed with 9 points, and South Built Esports came next with 6 points.

LFO and the rebuilt Bren Esports squad were eliminated from playoff contention after ending up last in their respective groups.

The results brought Oasis Gaming and Action PH to round 2 of the upper bracket playoffs.

Zeal Esports and Action PH will square off in the first game of the upper bracket on February 24, 10 a.m. A match between Team Secret and South Built Esports follows at 1 p.m. on the same day.

Losers of the first two matches will go down the losers' bracket, while winners will face either Oasis Gaming or NAOS Esports in the second round.