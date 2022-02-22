MANILA -- The Games and Amusements Board (GAB) reminded political personalities involved in sports to temporarily refrain from participating and organizing professional sporting activities leading to the 2022 May polls.

GAB chairman Abraham "Baham" Mitra recently issued a memorandum reminding promoters, team owners, and athletes to follow election laws regarding the involvement of politicians during the campaign period from February 8 to May 9.

“The GAB enjoins all the GAB-sanctioned professional sports leagues, including the league organizers, promoters, managers, teams, professional athletes, and other officials, to strictly comply with the following election-related laws and directives,” Mitra said in a memorandum issued on February 16.

Mitra pointed out a provision in a Commission on Election (COMELEC) resolution which bars politicians from gift-giving or donating in cash or in kind during the campaign period.

“In light of the COMELEC’s response to the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) letter dated January 14, 2022, inquiring whether a sponsorship from a candidate and/or party-list groups to a professional team or league is considered a donation, contributions, or gift in cash or in-kind under the Section 104 of the Omnibus Election Code,” the GAB executive said in his memo.

The memorandum could affect the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) founded and owned by Sen. Manny Pacquiao.

The MPBL is scheduled to reopen this coming March 23.

Pacquiao is among the contenders for the presidential seat in the May 2022 elections.