PBA media bureau

The San Miguel Beermen will still be fielding import Orlando Johnson when they play Phoenix Super LPG on Wednesday.

This is despite the impending arrival of another replacement import Shabazz Muhammad, who is supposed to replace Johnson.

According to PBA Rush, the Office of the Commissioner has yet to receive an official request for a change of import as of 12 noon Tuesday -- the deadline for the change.

Reports earlier came out regarding the change of import despite Johnson's near triple-double with 31 points, 10 rebounds and 8 assists in their 110-102 thumping of Barangay Ginebra.

Muhammad, who averaged in double figures during his two seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves, was originally slated to play for Meralco in the PBA Governors' Cup. It did not materialize, however, due to a family emergency.

The Fuel Masters are also working out their chemistry with their replacement import.

Dominique Sutton had 13 points and 10 rebounds in his debut against Talk 'N Text, which narrowly lost to Phoenix, 93-92. He later settled for 9 markers and 8 boards in their 103-83 loss to Magnolia.

The Beermen and the Fuel Masters will clash at 6 p.m. at the Araneta Coliseum.