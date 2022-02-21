Through the years, Alaska has a penchant for making brilliant moves when it comes to trade transactions.

Alaska’s genius in wheeling and dealing players allowed the squad to get Jojo Lastimosa, Bong Hawkins, Jeff Cariaso, and Kenneth Duremdes among others, 4 of the greatest players the franchise has ever had.

Let's take a look back at 4 of the greatest gains coming off trades of this basketball organization as they recruited players that helped them win championships, including a rare grand slam feat in the 1996 season.

CABAHUG FOR LASTIMOSA (1991)

Jojo Lastimosa was fresh off winning his first PBA championship with Purefoods in the season-ending 1990 Third Conference, but being shipped out didn't come as a surprise as he and the rest of the young stars of the Hotdogs were at odds with "The Maestro" Baby Dalupan.

In an interview with this writer more than a year ago, Cone explained how the opportunity of having Lastimosa was presented to Alaska.

"It was an opportunity for us to get him. That was a trade that was made directly between Mr. (Wilfred) Uytengsu and Rene Buhain," said Cone, who coached Alaska in his first 22 years in the PBA.

"They were the ones who spoke about it and made the trade. Mr. Uytengsu asked me, 'Do you like Jojo? Do you want Jojo to come to the team?' I told him, 'No brainer.' He'll bring so much of his skill level. We didn't know much about his leadership at that point. But we also love his fan appeal, you know, Jojo with his sexy legs, and it would be a big boost for us on a marketing standpoint."

Lastimosa was unhappy at Purefoods for 2 main reasons — lack of playing time and status symbol competition.

With Purefoods, Lastimosa had to share minutes with several stars on the squad such as Al Solis, Glenn Capacio and even Nelson Asaytono, who played the small forward spot at times.

Making the situation even worse was during import-laden conferences, whenever there were smaller imports as reinforcements, they would eat much of the playing time at the wing spots, leaving Lastimosa and the other local players fighting for the remaining minutes.

"I had no problem with players. But I think ’yung last year ko sa Purefoods, nagkaproblema ako kay coach Baby (Dalupan). I was getting frustrated already, kasi si coach Baby, hindi consistent ’yung gamit sa akin. By feel kasi ’yung coaching ni coach Baby, so hindi siya structured,” Lastimosa said during a previous interview.

“Ang hirap basahin kung paano ka gagamitin. It got me really frustrated nu’ng pumasok siya. I thought na kung mape-predict mo lang sana kung kailan ka papasok, kung ano’ng role mo sa team, then I could have played so much better. That's one of the reasons why I wanted to explore ’yung options ko from other teams."

Still, Lastimosa was surprised at the timing of the trade.

Prior to getting traded to Alaska, Purefoods was playing the Milkmen in the best-of-5 championship series of the 1990 Third Conference.

"Honestly, I wasn't thinking of moving to Alaska even when we were playing in the championship," said Lastimosa. "I only found out that I was traded after we won already. I remember, we had a good celebration sa bahay ni Mr. Buhain in Ayala Heights back then. We even went to Hong Kong, celebrating that championship. Andu’n sina Alvin (Patromonio), lahat ng mga bosses ng Purefoods were there. That was January (1991), our Hong Kong trip. I didn't know I was gonna be traded then. Then it happened.”

“It wasn't actually planned. I don't know if they're planning to trade me. We just won a championship, so why break up the whole team?” he added.

Besides Lastimosa, key players such as Solis and and Jack Tanuan also transferred. Even veterans such as Bernie Fabiosa and Bai Cristobal were gone, too.

Lastimosa also felt that Purefoods’ decision to pick Alvin Patrimonio as face of the franchise was also one of the reasons why he was shipped out.

" ’Yun ’yung direction nila, to make Alvin as the face of the franchise. When we had a nice reunion with Don Jaime Zobel, Mr. Buhain and some big bosses sa Purefoods, it was just an impromptu reunion, they admitted that they have to make a decision kung sino yung magiging face ng franchise,” Lastimosa said.

"They felt lang na during that time, me and Alvin won't co-exist because of my personality. Of course, they picked Alvin. I don't blame them. It was also a blessing in disguise na I was able to go to Alaska. Everything turned out well."

For Cabahug, playing for Purefoods was one way of repaying the interest expressed by the organization.

While Alaska was so dear for the Cebuano gunner, playing for the Hotdogs proved to be the highlight of his PBA career.

“It was an emotional one,” described Cabahug, the moment he was told of Alaska’s decision to trade him. “Nu’ng nagpaalam nga ako, everybody was emotional — coach Tim Cone, sir Wilfred. Sina sir Wilfred kasi Cebuano rin eh. But maybe that was the right opportunity, too, for me to go to Purefoods, which wanted to get me in 1988,” Cabahug said in a previous interview with this writer.

“It was a sweet moment for me, for Purefoods, as I won 2 championships there, both of them in the All-Filipino (1991 and 1993).”

In the end, Alaska still emerged as the winner in the long run as Lastimosa played for the team he had been a part of for 10 years and helped the squad in winning 9 championships, including the grand slam in 1996.

BONG HAWKINS FOR BONG ALVAREZ (1993)

1992 was a turbulent season for Alaska.

Just a conference removed from winning their 1st championship, the Milkmen had a conflict with 1 of its star players: “Mr Excitement” Bong Alvarez, who was unable to control his off-court mishaps and injuries.

“For Bong Alva, it was really about injuries. He sat out for about 10 months because of an Achilles injury,” said Cone. “He came back just in time for our 1st championship.”

Midway through the best-of-5 finals between Purefoods and Alaska, Alvarez tore his Achilles tendon in Game 3 and his absence was a big blow for the Milkmen who had a chance of winning their first title.

But Alvarez also had his misfortunes, as an off court incident transpired sidelining him for a few months.

“He got shot,” Cone said. “That cost him out for about less than a year. So he was really caught up in those situations. Then our organization kinda ran out of patience. He also had a contract issue with Alaska management, so it’s a mandate to move away and we were really happy with the way Jojo was developing.”

At the start of the 1993 season, Alvarez and Alaska were still on a deadlock and the star player boarded the plane and left for the United States. When he returned, the Milkmen traded him for Bong Hawkins.

“When we got Johnny Abarrientos from the draft, we kinda moved forward and we traded Bong Alva for Bong Hawkins,” Cone said. “That was one of the game-changing trades that we made. Jojo first, then Bong after that.”

Once again, Alaska proved its smarts in doing trade transactions.

Hawkins, who was then playing for Presto, started slowly in his career, before getting injured.

When Sta. Lucia acquired the old Great Taste franchise, the Realtors offered Hawkins for Alvarez.

“Everybody thought the trade was lopsided. Bong Alvarez, who was a superstar at that time, for a young player who was coming off an injury in Bong Hawkins,” Cone said.

“But the reason why we traded Bong Alva was because of the contract issue. Management said, ‘it doesn’t look we’re going to come to terms, maybe we should look around for a trade.’ That’s how we ended up with Bong Hawkins. Bong Alva wasn’t playing for us at that time. He was holding out. He wasn’t playing games for us at that time. He wasn’t playing for our team, he was just sitting on the sidelines. So when we traded him, we got a guy who can actually play for us right away.”

It turned out Hawkins was a gem and Cone saw his precious value right away.

“I was so excited to have Bong Hawkins. We needed that power forward. That was the position we really lacked and he obviously filled that to a T for us,” Cone said.

A year after he got traded to Alaska, Hawkins won his first title with the squad, then emerged as the Most Improved Player.

He went on to win 9 more championships with the Milkmen — including the grand slam in 1996 — bagged the Best Player of the Conference of the Commissioner’s Cup and ended up as one of the franchise’s all-time greatest players.

BONG SOLOMON FOR 1995 1ST-ROUND PICK (JEFF CARIASO)

With Hawkins now asserting himself as the team’s premier power forward, Alaska felt little need for Bong Solomon, who failed to show the promise expected of him.

Ginebra, then in need of a power forward as backup for Noli Locsin, agreed to trade its first-round pick to Alaska and acquired Solomon.

The Milkmen exercised their rights by selecting Jeffry Cariaso as the 6th overall pick.

Solomon struggled playing for coach Robert Jaworski while Cariaso immediately flourished under Cone’s system.

Three times that season, Alaska was in the finals and Cariaso played a valuable role for the squad, ending up Rookie of the Year and winning his 1st title with Alaska.

He stayed on the next year and became a part of the grand slam team, even playing the hero’s role in the series-clinching victory in Game 5 of their best-of-7 finals against Purefoods.

Cariaso made his return in 2004 when he and Reynel Hugnatan were acquired by Alaska for Ali Peek and John Arigo and “The Jet” became a part of 2 more championship squads in the 2007 and 2010 Fiesta Conferences.

DUREMDES, JACK TANUAN FOR BOYET FERNANDEZ, DWIGHT LAGO

Another masterstroke for Alaska happened before the season-ending 1997 tournament.

The Milkmen just lost a championship series against the Gordon’s Gin Boars in the Commissioner’s Cup, but when the Governors’ Cup started Alaska brought in a pair of new players who would immediately help the team in winning the title.

Enter Kenneth Duremdes and veteran slotman Jack Tanuan.

Languishing in the shadows of Vergel Meneses at Pop Cola, Duremdes saw it as an opportunity to showcase his stuff.

The Milkmen were badly in need of a wing player, especially after the team lost Cariaso, who was picked up by Mobiline through free agency.

Right from the get-go, Cone knew exactly how he would utilize Duremdes in his triangle offense and made him become an integral part of the system.

“I think Kenneth would have been a perfect fit anywhere,” said Cone. “He was an ubertalented player. He might have been the best-skilled player that I coached. That says a lot because I also have Johnny Abarrientos. Johnny had a different kind of skill than Kenneth. Those two by far were the most skilled players I’ve ever coached. Kenneth was so special in a purely skill standpoint.”

According to Cone, they felt lucky to acquire Duremdes, who had to play second fiddle to Vergel Meneses, the premier small forward of Sunklist/Pop Cola at that time.

“He was caught between Vergel Meneses. He was the No.3 pick in the draft, but we had an eye on Kenneth,” Cone said. “This is what happens to a player most of the time. They got drafted by a team whose position is filled by a superstar. Imagine if you’re an off guard and you were drafted by the Chicago Bulls and then you’re going to sit behind Michael Jordan. I mean, ‘When are you gonna play’? That’s what happened to Kenneth. He got behind Vergel Meneses. He would go out maybe, 5, 6 minutes per game and he would play very well, but it wouldn’t matter because Vergel was there. Vergel, at that time, was the best player in the league.”

So Alaska made inquiries about Duremdes and the trade was initiated.

“We heard about the chemistry issue going on at Pop Cola. So we made inquiries if we can trade for Kenneth,” said Cone. “I think they were previously talking to Sta. Lucia and they wanted Dennis Espino and the trade didn’t happen, so they turned to us. So we worked on a trade.”

“I remember when we made the trade, we were out of town. I remember talking to Norman Black (then coach of Pop Cola) on the phone and we were negotiating the trade. It turned out that the offer was Jack Tanuan and Kenneth Duremdes for Dwight Lago, Boyet Fernandez and our No.1 pick. The trade nearly didn’t happen because they don’t want to give up Jack Tanuan. Our owner felt Boyet Fernandez, Dwight Lago and our 1st- round pick for just one player is too much, so I called up Norman to include Jack Tanuan,” Cone added.

The inclusion of the 2 players gave the Milkmen a boost as they went all the way to winning the Governors’ Cup, defeating the Purefoods Beefies in 5 games of the best-of-7 championship series.

Duremdes was just about to flex his wings as the following season he went on to win the MVP award while leading Alaska to a near grand slam.

“Captain Marbel” went on to win another title, 2000 All-Filipino, the last of his playing career before he was traded to Sta. Lucia in 2003.

Once again, Alaska was the clear winner on the trade.

