PATAFA to hold national team tryouts ahead of SEA Games

Javelin thrower Melvin Calano (from left), marathoner Christine Hallasgo, and decathlete Aries Toledo each won gold in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games. Mark Demayo and Czar Dancel, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (PATAFA) will hold a performance trial in Baguio on Wednesday and Thursday to determine who will represent the Philippines in the upcoming Southeast Asian Games.

The event, dubbed the "Road to Hanoi" by the PATAFA, will take place at the Baguio Athletic Bowl. On tap are the decathlon, heptathlon, pole vault, and high jump.

On February 27, the PATAFA will hold another tryout, this time in Imus, Cavite, for the sprint events, as well as the long jump and triple jump.

"Our athletes have not been able to compete outside the region," PATAFA president Philip Ella Juico said Tuesday at the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum. "This will somehow affect their competitive edge."

"So since they cannot compete outside, we brought the competition here," he added.

PATAFA is expecting some 150 athletes to join both the Baguio and Imus meets. Those who meet the qualifying standards will earn an opportunity to represent the Philippines in the upcoming SEA Games in Hanoi, Vietnam.

According to national team coach Jeoffrey Chua, the minimum standard for qualification is the bronze medal marks in the 2019 SEA Games in Manila.

"Kung ano 'yung mga numbers or distance ng last SEA Games, that will the basis. 'Yun ang pinaka-simplest, easiest way," he said.

The PATAFA is planning to send some 50 athletes to the Hanoi SEA Games, where they will compete in around 38 to 39 events.

Meanwhile, the Filipino-foreign athletes in PATAFA's pool continue to train abroad, including Tokyo Olympian Kristina Knott who is in Florida and multiple SEA Games medalist and former Olympian Eric Cray, who trains in Texas. William Morrison, who won SEA Games gold in shotput in 2019, is in Kansas.

Renato Unso, the training director of PATAFA, assured that the Fil-foreign track stars are preparing for the SEA Games that will take place in Hanoi, Vietnam in May.

"'Yung Fil-heritage (athletes) natin, they're doing a lot of competitions, madaming competitions," he said.

The Fil-foreign athletes are expected to join those who qualify via the national trials in Hanoi, in the hopes of maintaining or even improving upon the Philippines' campaign in athletics in 2019.

In the 2019 SEA Games, Filipino track athletes won 11 gold medals, eight silvers, and eight bronzes.

"Though medyo kulang tayo sa time, the team right now is very excited," said Chua. "(We have) a little more than two months to go, but we are better prepared compared to last December."

"We are more equipped right now, physically and mentally," he added. "We still have two more months to go and three more competitions to go. We will slowly but surely improve in time for the SEA Games."

