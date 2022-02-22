Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (0) gestures to the crowd during the Slam Dunk Contest during the 2022 NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Rocket Mortgage Field House. Kyle Terada, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Jalen Green has endured an up-and-down rookie season with the Houston Rockets, but Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra is confident that the future is bright for the young guard.

Spoelstra sought out the 20-year-old Green during the recent All-Star Weekend in Cleveland, where the two bonded over their shared Filipino heritage. Green traces his roots to the Philippines through his mother, much like Spoelstra.

"I think it's pretty cool. I wanted to make sure that I bumped into him at some point this weekend, and just say mabuhay," Spoelstra told TJ Manotoc of ABS-CBN News during a media day ahead of the All-Star Game.

Spoelstra had coached Team Durant during the midseason showcase after steering the Heat to a 38-21 record, tied for the best in the Eastern Conference.

Green's Rockets can't quite match the Heat's success: they only have a 15-43 win-loss slate, and the rookie guard has already missed 15 games. The second overall pick in the 2021 NBA Rookie Draft, Green is currently averaging 14.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game, with an effective field goal percentage of 46.4%.

He took part in the Rising Stars Game and the Slam Dunk Contest during the All-Star festivities.

"What a great kid," Spoelstra said of Green. "Amazing talent, he has an incredible future ahead of him."

Green is one of two players with Filipino heritage currently competing in the NBA, the other being reigning Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson of the Utah Jazz.

Spoelstra is hopeful that he can work with both players on a project in the Philippines. The Filipino-American has made several visits to the country over the years.

"I wanna get something going again in the Philippines, would love to have him (Green) involved, and you know, as many other players we can get over there and have some fun. Jordan, and even Dwyane told me that he wants to come over as well. So we'll figure this all out," said Spoelstra.