After meeting all-time NBA great Michael Jordan at the 2022 NBA All-Stars, LeBron James pulled out an old photo of himself with Jordan from 20 years ago.

The picture posted on Instagram showed a younger version of "King James" shaking hands with his "Airness" during their early meeting.

“How it started 2 decades ago/How it’s going 2 decades later. MJ x LJ = Out of this [world],” James wrote in the caption.

The NBA celebrated its 75th anniversary over the weekend with the best 75 players, including Jordan, to ever grace the league.

Among the highlights of the event was when Jordan hugged James in a rare moment together.