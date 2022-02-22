COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on South Korea's build-up to the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers. File photo. FIBA.basketball

MANILA, Philippines -- South Korea will not play in the upcoming window of the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers due to the COVID-19 situation in their team.

South Korean media reported Monday that the national team has "raised a white flag" as to their participation in the February window, with the team continuing to deal with COVID-19 cases.

According to a report by Jumpball, one member of the 13-man pool tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of their departure for the Philippines, which is hosting the upcoming window.

The player who tested positive has been training with the national team and competed in a practice game against Korea University last February 21, Monday.

[Official] The men's basketball team lifted a white flag against COVID-19. It was finally decided not to attend the World Cup Asian qualifying round. pic.twitter.com/Fg5IBGhTa0 — 알럽바스켓공 (@baekpd1983) February 22, 2022

"The Basketball Association decided not to send the national team to the Philippines, because there is a risk of infection to the rest of the players," according to the Jumpball report.

South Korea was set to play four games in the window that will be held at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City -- two matches against the Philippines on February 24 and 28, against New Zealand on February 25, and against India on Sunday.

The national team was supposed to leave South Korea on Tuesday evening.

ABS-CBN News has reached out to the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) for a comment on this development.