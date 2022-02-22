

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino Olympian EJ Obiena is no longer in the national training pool of the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (PATAFA), but there is still a chance that he can represent the country in the upcoming Southeast Asian Games.

This, according to PATAFA president Philip Ella Juico who said Tuesday that the federation will discuss Obiena's case ahead of the 31st SEA Games that will take place from May 12-23 in Hanoi, Vietnam.

"Well, EJ Obiena is not in the national training pool list," Juico said during the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum.

Obiena, 26, was removed from the national team in the aftermath of his feud with the PATAFA over funding. The pole vaulter has denied accusations of embezzlement and falsification of documents, and other organizations -- including the Philippine Olympic Committee and the Philippine Sports Commission -- have become involved in the fiasco.

But Obiena continues to represent the Philippines in international competitions, most recently at the Meeting Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais in France where he placed 10th after clearing 5.61-meters.

He is currently not included in the initial list of 50-plus athletes that PATAFA plans to send to Hanoi, however.

"We have to discuss that amongst ourselves in the PATAFA board, the new list that we submitted to the Philippine Sports Commission," said Juico.

"He (Obiena) is not in the list right now, as we had announced on January 28," he added. "We will have to look at his case, if he wants to participate."

"Because he has said that he will ask for help from others, and other people have said that they will try to work for his participation, so let's see what works," said Juico.

Obiena is the reigning SEA Games gold medalist in the pole vault, registering a meet record of 5.45 meters in the 2019 edition of the event in New Clark City.

He went on to compete in the Tokyo Olympics, where he was the lone Asian to reach the final and eventually finished in 11th place. In September 2021, he set a new Asian record of 5.93-meters at the Golden Roof Challenge in Innsbruck, Austria.

