12-man India squad arrives for FIBA World Cup qualifiers

MANILA, Philippines -- The Indian national basketball team arrived in Manila on Monday, ahead of their stint in the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers.

India is one of three teams that will compete against Gilas Pilipinas in Group A of the qualifiers, along with New Zealand and South Korea.

They brought a 12-man lineup to the qualifying window, anchored by former NBA G-League Ignite recruit Princepal Singh, who now plays for the New Zealand Breakers in Australia's National Basketball League. Also in the line-up is Pranav Prince, an NBA Academy product.

The national team is currently staying at the Novotel Manila Araneta City in Quezon City, which is part of the FIBA bubble for the qualifying window. Games will be held at the Araneta Coliseum.

India will play New Zealand on February 24 and 28, Gilas Pilipinas on February 25, and South Korea on February 27.

Completing the team are: Amritpal Singh, Vishesh Bhriguvanshi, Muin Bek Hafeez, Sahaij Pratap Singh Sekhon, Aravind Annadurai, Palpreet Singh Brar, Manoj Belur Manjunatha, Prashant Singh Rawat, Rajeev Kumar, and Arvind Kumar Muthu Krishnan. Coaching the team is Veselin Matić.

India is ranked 14th in Asia and 80th in the world.

