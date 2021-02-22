Team Ignite snaps skid with win over Greensboro

Jonathan Kuminga #0 high-fives Jalen Green #4 of Team Ignite during the game on February 13, 2021 at AdventHealth Arena in Orlando, Florida. File photo. Juan Ocampo, NBAE via Getty Images/AFP

Team Ignite ended a two-game slump on Sunday by defeating the Greensboro Swarm, 122-109, in the NBA G League season at the Walt Disney World complex in Orlando, Florida.

Leading the way for Ignite was Isaiah Todd, who came off the bench to score a team-high 23 points. Jonathan Kuminga had 18 points, while Jalen Green made six of nine shots to finish with 17 points, four rebounds, and two assists.

Ignite, a team composed of NBA prospects backstopped by veterans, improved to 5-2 in the G League season. They had previously absorbed losses to the Erie Bayhawks and the Westchester Knicks before downing the Charlotte Hornets' G League affiliate.

"For me, as a coach, it felt like we were a real team tonight," said Ignite coach Brian Shaw after the game. "It's a lot of fun -- everybody was involved, everybody contributed in every kind of way."

"We handled our business," he stressed.

After taking a 63-60 lead at the half, Ignite pulled away in the third period, with veteran Amir Johnson converting a flurry of baskets late to help their team build an 89-78 advantage.

The Swarm didn't help themselves by committing a bevy of turnovers that led into easy opportunities for Ignite. The young squad cruised to victory in the fourth quarter, and finished the game shooting 53% from the field.

Ignite also recorded a season-high 34 points and forced the Swarm to 21 turnovers. Daishen Nix accounted for 13 of Ignite's assists, offsetting his three-point outing.

Kobi Simmons (27 points, 10 assists) and Nick Richards (26 points, 10 rebounds) had double-doubles for Greensboro.