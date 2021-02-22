Pinoy athletes to compete in 46 sports in 2022 Asian Games

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippines will compete in 46 of the 61 sports that are in the program of the 2022 Asian Games, set for September 10 to 25 next year in Hangzhou, China.

Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino said they submitted the list to the organizing committee last Friday.

"We based our list on our effort to surpass our last achievement of four gold medals in Jakarta (in 2018), because we improved a lot in the Southeast Asian Games," said Tolentino, who stressed that Filipino athletes can perform better in the Asiad after a historic domination of the 2019 SEA Games at home.

Filipino athletes will be competing in aquatics, archery, athletics, baseball, softball, men's basketball, men's 3x3 basketball, boxing, canoe-kayak and MTB and BMX cycling.

Also on Team Philippines list are: breaking (dance sport), men's dragon boat, equestrian, fencing, men's football, golf, artistic and rhythmic gymnastics, judo, jiu-jitsu, kurash, karate, bridge, chess, esports, xiangqi, modern pentathlon, skateboarding, rowing and men's rugby.

Completing the list are: sailing, sepak takraw, shooting, sports climbing, squash, taekwondo, tennis, triathlon, men's and women's volleyball, men's and women's beach volleyball, weightlifting, wrestling and wushu.

Sailing's Dr. Raul Canlas was appointed as chef de mission to Hangzhou. Canlas said the groundwork for the Philippines' preparation and participation in the Asian Games started in earnest last week.

"We started working on the Asian Games because next year is an election year, so it's transition year for the PSC (Philippine Sports Commission)," he explained.

"I'm coordinating with (PSC) chairman William Ramirez on how we are going to go about the budget right now," he added.

The Philippines won four gold medals in the 2018 Asiad in Jakarta, courtesy of Hidilyn Diaz in weightlifting, Margielyn Didal in skateboarding, Yuka Saso in individual golf, and the team of Saso, Bianca Pagdanganan and Lois Kaye Go in team golf.

Meanwhile, Rogen Ladon (boxing) and Kiyomi Watanabe (judo) delivered silver medals.

The Philippines also got 15 bronze medals: four in pencak silat, three in taekwondo, two each in boxing and wushu, and one each in cycling, jiu-jitsu, karate and golf.

