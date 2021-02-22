PBA: New deal comes with big responsibilities for Alaska's Jeron Teng

MANILA, Philippines -- Alaska head coach Jeff Cariaso is confident that Jeron Teng is ready for the big responsibilities that come with his contract extension, which the forward signed last week.

Teng, who was taken fifth overall by Alaska in the 2017 PBA Rookie Draft, confirmed that he renewed his contract with the Aces last Friday. The new deal is good for three years, but further details were not disclosed by management.

"Time to get back to work," Teng said on Instagram, after thanking the team for their trust in him.

Cariaso said in an appearance on "The Game" that inking Teng to a long-term deal was one of the team's priorities during the offseason.

"We're really happy with Jeron being able to finally sign. I think it was really just a matter of time," said Cariaso.

"Jeron knows how important he is to the team, and we feel like he really is our future," he added. "This new deal comes with a big responsibility and I really think he's up for it."

Teng averaged 11.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game for the Aces in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup. He helped the Aces make the playoffs as the sixth seed, where they lost to TNT Tropang GIGA.

The Aces have been quite busy since then. Not only are they still entertaining offers for disgruntled forward Vic Manuel, but they also signed Gab Banal and Yousef Taha to deals.

Cariaso is optimistic that their recent acquisitions, together with Teng, will play a crucial role in their campaign in the upcoming season.

"We're happy with (Teng) and with our acquisitions the last couple of days with Gab Banal and Yousef Taha. We're happy with that, because we believe that they're gonna be a significant part in our quest for a 15th championship," he said.

