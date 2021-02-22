Athletics: SEA Games star William Morrison sets sights on Paris 2024

William Morrison of the Philippines competes during the SEA Games shot putt at the Athletics Stadium in Capas, Tarlac on December 8, 2019. Czar Dancel, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- William Morrison, who won shot-put gold in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games for the Philippines, will no longer try to qualify for the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo.

This, according to Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (PATAFA) chief Philip Ella "Popoy" Juico, who also bared that Morrison will instead focus on the Southeast Asian Games.

"William Morrison... will concentrate on the SEA Games," Juico said recently.

"We understand that he's fixing certain personal problems, that it requires his attention, so he cannot devote full time to training for the Olympics," he explained.

Morrison was one of the stars for PATAFA in the 2019 SEA Games, as he delivered a gold medal -- and a new national record -- after registering a mark of 18.38 m in the shot put. He added a silver from the discus throw.

Instead of trying for the Tokyo Games, Morrison is instead looking ahead to the upcoming SEA Games in Vietnam and then, the next Summer Olympics.

"He'll try to make it to the SEA Games and attempt to do it in Paris 2024," said Juico.

The Vietnam SEA Games is scheduled for November 21 to December 2.

One Filipino track star has already qualified for the Tokyo Games -- pole vaulter EJ Obiena.

According to Juico, sprinters Kristina Knott and Eric Cray are both on track to qualify as well. They have until the end of June to meet the qualifying standard, ahead of the opening of the Olympics on July 23.

Related video: