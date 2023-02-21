UAAP: NU, Adamson still unbeaten in girls' volleyball

Nazareth School of National University improved to 4-0 in UAAP girls volleyball. UAAP Media

MANILA, Philippines -- Reigning girls champion Nazareth School of National University and Adamson University primed up for Tuesday's duel today by beating separate foes via straight sets in the UAAP Season 85 high school girls volleyball tournament.

The Lady Bullpups downed University of Santo Tomas, 25-19, 25-12, 25-18, while the Baby Falcons made short work of De La Salle-Zobel, 25-10, 25-17, 25-14, at the Paco Arena Monday.

Unbeaten in four matches, NSNU and Adamson University dispute the top ranking in the first round at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the same Manila venue.

Later in the day, Far Eastern University-Diliman earned its second consecutive win after a 0-2 start with a 25-18, 25-16, 25-12 win over University of the Philippines Integrated School.

The Junior Tigresses and the Junior Lady Spikers dropped to 1-3, while the Junior Fighting Maroons remained winless in four matches.