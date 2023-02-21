Top seeds live up to hype in PH Badminton Open

Ros Leonard Pedrosa in action during the 2023 Philippine Badminton Open. Handout photo

MANILA, Philippines -- Top seeds and national team stalwarts Ros Leonard Pedrosa and Jewel Angelo Albo took care of their respective opening round assignments to kick off the men's singles event of the 2023 Philippine Badminton Open, Monday at the Dragonsmash Badminton Center in Makati City.

The 26-year-old Pedrosa made quick work of Lance Olavere to protect his side of the draw, 21-3, 21-4, to arrange a second-round tussle with San Beda University's Renniel Andrey Jusi -- a two-setter winner over Leinard Sta. Ana, 21-8, 21-8.

The long-time Smash Pilipinas standout is joined by Mark Velasco and national youth upstart Jamal Pandi in his side of the draw after the two also advanced to the second round. Velasco came from behind former Ateneo de Manila University captain Carlo Remo, 22-24, 21-9, 21-11, while the 15-year-old Pandi pocketed the win over John Ehriz Bon, 21-9, 21-15.

On the other side of the draw, the 19-year-old Albo bucked opening-set jitters to eventually take down Christian Torteles in two games as well 21-14, 21-7.

The University of the Philippines student-athlete will go up against EJ Viloria for a place in the third round after the latter won 12-21, 21-12, 21-13, over Javier Sison of Mapua University.

The women's singles side took an interesting turn as UAAP Season 85 Rookie of the Year Anthea Gonzalez made a step toward arranging a possible showdown with national team mainstay Mikaela De Guzman.

The former national youth team member zoomed past University of Santo Tomas' Samantha Chozas, 21-5, 21-3, to set up a round two battle with Nenia Santiago. De Guzman will take Alexis Repetillo in the said round. A win from both of them on Wednesday sees them into an early third-round showdown.

The tournament, which is also sponsored by the Philippine Sports Commission and the Philippine Olympic Committee, will kick off the men's and women's doubles events, while the third round of men's singles rolls on Tuesday.

Catch the games live on PBAD-Smash Pilipinas' Facebook page.

