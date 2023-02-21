Iga Swiatek of Poland in action during her final match against Jessica Pegula of United States at the WTA Qatar Open Tennis tournament, in Doha, Qatar, 18 February 2023. Noushad Thekkayil, EPA-EFE.

PARIS, France -- Pole Iga Swiatek consolidated her place atop the WTA world rankings released on Monday after claiming the Qatar Open at the weekend.

The French and US Open champion, Swiatek, 21, dropped just five games all week on her way to a second straight Doha title on Saturday by beating Jessica Pegula.

Aryna Sabalenka is second and American Pegula moves up to third in the standings despite defeat to Swiatek with Tunisian Ons Jabeur dropping to fourth.

Jabeur has been sidelined through injury since January and will miss this week's Dubai WTA event.

The remaining top 10 are featuring in the United Arab Emirates.

Rankings (players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries):

1. Iga Swiatek (POL) 10900 pts

2. Aryna Sabalenka 6100

3. Jessica Pegula (USA) 5250

4. Ons Jabeur (TUN) 5111

5. Caroline Garcia (FRA) 4835

6. Cori Gauff (USA) 4091

7. Maria Sakkari (GRE) 3800

8. Daria Kasatkina 3425

9. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 3315

10. Elena Rybakina (KAZ) 2860

11. Veronika Kudermetova 2620

12. Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) 2285

13. Liudmila Samsonova 2197

14. Victoria Azarenka 2192

15. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 2182

16. Ekaterina Alexandrova 2030

17. Simona Halep (ROM) 1956

18. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 1910

19. Paula Badosa (ESP) 1862

20. Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) 1795

© Agence France-Presse