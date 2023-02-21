PVL: PLDT stuns Chery Tiggo in straight sets

Mich Morente celebrates after scoring a point for PLDT against Chery Tiggo in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference. PVL Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) PLDT pulled off a shocker on Tuesday as they defeated Chery Tiggo in straight sets in the 2023 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena.

The High Speed Hitters showed off their poise in the third set to come away with a 25-13, 25-22, 27-25 triumph against the erstwhile unbeaten Crossovers. It was their second win against a loss in the tournament.

PLDT got it done through a balanced effort that produced 50 attack points. Four players reached double-digits, led by Mean Mendrez with 14 points. Jovielyn Prado had 12 points, 15 digs and seven receptions, while Dell Palomata had 12 points including two blocks.

Michelle Morente produced 10 points as well while coming up with crucial hits in the back-and-forth third set. Veteran playmaker Rhea Dimaculangan was credited with 21 excellent sets.

"Coming into the game, 'yung mindset nila 'yung nagdadala eh. So nire-remind lang talaga sila na kahit hindi sila 'yung may big names, kahit sila 'yung medyo rebuilding pa this season dahil sa system na ina-apply, laging may chance na manalo," PLDT coach Rald Ricafort said of his squad.

"'Yun ang ini-instill sa kanila, saka 'yung improvement every game, every training. Para pagdating dito, walang pinagsisisihan kung ano 'yung lumabas na result. So, blessed kami na nakuha namin 'yung win today," he added.

After a quick win in the first set, the High Speed Hitters were made to work in the second set as a Morente hitting error and a down-the-line attack by Mylene Paat brought Chery Tiggo within two points late, 23-21.

But they sent back a Pauline Gaston attack to reach set point, and after another miscue by Morente, Palomata fired a hit from the middle to put her team up by two sets.

The Crossovers refused to go down easily and went blow-for-blow with PLDT in Set 3. Mendrez's hit gave the High Speed Hitters their first match point, 24-23, but Prado was rejected by Jasmine Nabor at the net in the following rally as Chery Tiggo extended the set.

A running hit by Mika Reyes was answered by an EJ Laure attack, allowing the Crossovers to tie the count at 25. It was their last hurrah however: Prado came up with back-to-back kills, including an unstoppable crosscourt hit that wrapped up the game after an hour and 37 minutes.

Chery Tiggo suffered its first loss of the conference, and their 3-1 record puts them in a tie for first place with Creamline and F2 Logistics.

Paat produced 16 points while Laure had 10, but the Crossovers managed just 36 kills in the game and gave away 20 points off their errors.