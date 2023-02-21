PBA: TNT's Oftana earns Player of the Week honors

TNT forward Calvin Oftana in action against San Miguel Beer. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- TNT forward Calvin Oftana was named the PBA Player of the Week after playing a big role in sustaining the Tropang GIGA's winning run in the Governors' Cup.

The Tropang GIGA have won six games in a row and their 8-1 record puts them at the top of the league standings.

Oftana helped ensure that their run of success would continue, as he averaged 14.7 points on 50% shooting from long range in TNT's three wins this past week. He capped his performance by scoring the game-winning putback in the Tropang GIGA's 105-103 escape over San Miguel last Sunday.

The former NCAA Most Valuable Player from San Beda University also put up 8.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.3 steals, numbers that proved worthy of his recognition as the Cignal Play-PBA Press Corps Player of the Week for the period Feb. 15-19.

Part of the Gilas Pilipinas pool revving up for the final window of the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers, Oftana eclipsed CJ Perez of SMB, Jio Jalalon of Magnolia, and Christian Standhardinger of Ginebra in a tight voting by the group of print and online media regularly covering the PBA beat for the weekly honor.

Along with veteran Jayson Castro, Oftana served as the needed spark plug for a TNT side that missed the services of Roger Pogoy due to a bone bruise, and Mikey Williams during the second half of its game against SMB due to an ankle sprain.

Oftana delivered for TNT, finishing with a 14-point, 10-rebound double-double on top of six assists, and came through with the biggest play in crunch time.

The 27-year-old Oftana stood tallest in the final possession, out-working San Miguel's CJ Perez and Rodney Brondial for the rebound and scored the game-winning putback.

The third overall pick of the 2020 PBA Draft ignited his week by firing an all-around line of 11 points, eight rebounds, five assists, and three steals in TNT's 138-116 cruise against Blackwater.

Opposite Meralco, Oftana unloaded 19 points, eight rebounds, three assists, a steal, and a block as TNT held on to a 111-104 win.

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.

RELATED VIDEO: